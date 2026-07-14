VIDEO: Driver veers off freeway at Hale Interchange to avoid hitting another car

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moment a driver went off the freeway at the Hale Interchange last week.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Driver veers off freeway at Hale Interchange after swerving to avoid another vehicle

The crash happened on Friday morning, July 10, around 5:30 a.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the driver swerved to avoid another car, lost control, and drove off the freeway into a grassy area.

The driver escaped with minor injuries.

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