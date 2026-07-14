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VIDEO: Driver veers off freeway at Hale Interchange to avoid hitting another car

State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org
VIDEO: Driver veers off freeway at Hale Interchange after swerving to avoid another vehicle
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MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moment a driver went off the freeway at the Hale Interchange last week.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Driver veers off freeway at Hale Interchange after swerving to avoid another vehicle

The crash happened on Friday morning, July 10, around 5:30 a.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the driver swerved to avoid another car, lost control, and drove off the freeway into a grassy area.

The driver escaped with minor injuries.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin