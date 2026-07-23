Victim in Sunday's fatal bus crash identified as Marquette professor

MILWAUKEE — The cyclist killed after a collision with a bus Sunday has been identified as Dr. Raymond Fournelle, professor emeritus in Marquette University's Opus College of Engineering.

Fournelle, 84, was traveling east on Kilbourn Avenue when he collided with the bus turning right onto Jackson Street. He died at the scene.

The university issued a statement following Fournelle's death:

"Marquette University mourns the passing of Dr. Raymond Fournelle, professor emeritus in the Opus College of Engineering. Raymond was a decorated faculty member for more than 50 years, and he remained engaged with the Department of Mechanical Engineering during his retirement. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, and the many lives he touched during his tenure with the university."

Police said the bus driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

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