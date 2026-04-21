Veteran political journalist Dan Bice dies at age 62

MILWAUKEE — Veteran political journalist Dan Bice has died at the age of 62, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says.

The newspaper reported that Bice died from complications of esophageal cancer on April 21, which was his birthday.

"Dan was a force, an institution and a bedrock of our political coverage for 30-plus years. He had a deep source list, a nose for a story and a fearless quality when it came to reporting. He was willing to ask every difficult question -- and accept the blowback that came with it," Greg Borowski, executive editor of the Journal Sentinel, said. "His loss is a blow to the community, the profession and especially for our team here at the Journal Sentinel."

Bice was a West Virginia native who originally worked for the Madison bureau of the Milwaukee Sentinel upon moving to Wisconsin. He began work for the Journal Sentinel when the two papers merged in 1995.

“For more than 30 years, Dan Bice was a pillar of Wisconsin's political landscape," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. "His commitment to nonpartisan, honest reporting set the standard for journalism by holding public figures accountable and informing generations of Wisconsinites. He was truly one of a kind, and his passing leaves a profound void in Milwaukee and across this state that cannot easily be filled. My deepest sympathies go out to Jessica, his family, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip