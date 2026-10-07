MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As Brewers fans gathered to watch Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, support for the home team extended beyond Milwaukee and deep into the Venezuelan community that has embraced some of the club's biggest stars.

Outfielder Jackson Chourio and catcher William Contreras have played pivotal roles in Milwaukee's postseason success, helping the Brewers take a two-game lead in their series against the San Diego Padres. Both players were born in Venezuela, and their accomplishments have resonated with fans who share their heritage.

Among them is the Rev. Norberto Sandoval, a priest at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Milwaukee and a native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, the same city Chourio calls home.

"Baseball have allowed a lot of Venezuelan players to come to the United States and and and succeed and grow," Sandoval said.

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As longtime Brewers fan, Sandoval said he takes pride in watching Venezuelan players excel on one of baseball's biggest stages.

"We have a lot of such a faith in our players and especially Chourio," he said.

Venezuelan Brewers players inspire community during postseason run

Sandoval said many members of his congregation are also from Venezuela and share his enthusiasm for the Brewers' postseason run.

His connection to Chourio and Contreras extends beyond baseball. Earlier this summer, both players helped collect donations at the church for relief efforts in Venezuela as the country recovered from a devastating earthquake. Sandoval said seeing them support their homeland while succeeding in the major leagues has been especially meaningful.

“It's also beautiful to see how they hit the ball and then they go like this," Sandoval said, referring to the players' gestures toward the sky after big moments on the field. "In one way and another, for us in Venezuela, this is giving thanks to God that we were able to succeed."

For Sandoval, the players represent more than athletic achievement.

"That we are not alone. That we are not alone. So we can we can talk and say, we have Venezuelans everywhere," he said.

Brewers fan Jon Svatek said one of his favorite aspects of the team is its international makeup and the way players from around the world have connected with Milwaukee.

"I want to say the mixture of seeing the translators out there for the people that are coming from all over the world to help support the Brewers. It's amazing that we are gathering people from that far to come to Milwaukee and they're actually loving, just like Giannis when he came," Svatek said.

As Milwaukee continues its postseason push, Sandoval said he believes the Brewers have what it takes to reach the World Series.

For many Venezuelan fans, he said, Chourio and Contreras have become symbols of both hometown pride and the global reach of baseball.

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