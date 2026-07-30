Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Vehicle fire forces full closure at Milwaukee Zoo Interchange

vehicle fire
Juliana Martino
vehicle fire
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — A full freeway was closed at the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange for nearly an hour due to a vehicle fire.

The closure impacted Interstate 41 southbound/U.S. 45 southbound to Interstate 94 westbound and eastbound system ramps due to a vehicle fire.

The road closed around 11:15 a.m. Thursday and reopened around 11:56 a.m.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin