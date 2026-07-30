Vehicle fire forces full closure at Milwaukee Zoo Interchange

MILWAUKEE — A full freeway was closed at the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange for nearly an hour due to a vehicle fire.
The closure impacted Interstate 41 southbound/U.S. 45 southbound to Interstate 94 westbound and eastbound system ramps due to a vehicle fire.
The road closed around 11:15 a.m. Thursday and reopened around 11:56 a.m.
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