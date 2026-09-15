UW-Milwaukee students weigh campus surveillance as universities respond to Flock cameras

MILWAUKEE — Bags now cover several Flock Safety cameras across UW-Milwaukee’s campus after the university police department discontinued its use of the technology, a move that comes as other Wisconsin universities reevaluate the use of automated license plate reader systems amid privacy concerns.

In a statement posted to X, UW-Milwaukee said the university “directed Flock Safety to remove the cameras” and had taken steps to ensure they were no longer operational while they are being removed.

University Statement: The UWM Police Department is discontinuing its use of Flock Safety cameras. UWM has directed Flock Safety to remove the cameras. In the interim, the university has taken steps to ensure the cameras are not operational. (1/2) — UW-Milwaukee (@UWM) September 10, 2026

The university also clarified that its parking garage license plate readers are separate from the Flock system and are used only by UWM Transportation Services at designated parking entrances and exits.

UWM is not alone in stepping away from the technology.

UW-Madison Police announced in July it would not renew its contract with Flock Safety, saying the department wanted to identify a vendor that better met public safety needs while also addressing concerns raised by members of the campus community.

UW Oshkosh Police also suspended use of Flock systems as part of a broader decision by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies following concerns about data privacy and public records disclosures involving the company.

The debate has sparked mixed reactions among students at UW-Milwaukee.

Jason Martin, a UWM junior, said he believes the cameras “have no place on campus,” arguing the university already provides multiple safety resources for students.

“UWM has a lot of emergency buttons you can press if you’re feeling unsafe,” Martin said. “So it’s kind of hypocritical, in what I feel, to have Flock cameras up surveilling everyone around campus.”

Others see the systems differently.

Arianna Manzo, a UWM senior, said she viewed the cameras as another safety tool.

“I never even noticed that they were here until we started talking about it,” Manzo said. “It’s a small thing that’s going to help keep us protected.”

Mike Beiermeister Arianna Manzo looks at the Flock Camera with a bag over it.

Manzo added that in situations involving missing people or criminal investigations, cameras could help provide valuable information to investigators.

Not every Milwaukee-area university uses Flock systems.

Marquette University and Milwaukee School of Engineering both told TMJ4 News that they do not use Flock cameras. MSOE said it does use license plate readers inside parking garages to verify vehicles registered to park there and could share information with law enforcement if needed during an investigation.

As universities across Wisconsin continue reevaluating surveillance technology, the debate over privacy and campus safety appears far from settled.

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