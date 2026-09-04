MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students heading into the new school year have more ways than ever to save money — from free digital textbooks to student discounts on food, entertainment and more.

Dylan, a transfer student in his first year at UW-Milwaukee, said he already found a way to cut down on one of college's biggest expenses.

Watch the video report below:

UW-Milwaukee students share how they're saving money on textbooks and more this school year

"You know, you'll find like a $100 textbook for like $30 online. It's so much cheaper just to find it online rather than go and get it in person," Dylan said.

Alonna Johnson

UW-Milwaukee is working to make affordable textbooks available without students having to search elsewhere. The university's Open Textbooks and Open Educational Resources project makes textbooks and course materials freely available to students through a digital search on the UWM Libraries page.

Watch more in the video player below:

UW-Milwaukee students share how they're saving money on textbooks and more this school year

The program is currently used in many general education courses, but the university wants to expand it to as many courses as possible. Since the project launched in 2015, UWM says it has saved about 43,000 students more than $5 million.

Student discounts extend beyond the classroom:



Music lovers can get Spotify Premium with Hulu for $6.99 — a standard bundle runs about $25.

DoorDash is offering a free year of DashPass for students who sign up between now and Oct. 12.

Chipotle also has a student rewards program that gives new members enough points to get 50% off an entrée upon signing up.

For local deals, students can purchase a membership to the Public Museum for $35

Catch a Brewers game during the week for just $12.

Those savings matter to first-year students like Lilly, who is still getting settled at UW-Milwaukee.

Alonna Johnson

"The food here is pretty good and they have many options, but I usually just do like meal swipe stuff so I don't really worry about other food stuff. But I also haven't had a bunch of time to try all of the restaurants and stuff. I also kind of want to go see like restaurants and stuff when my parents come. I want to be able to be like oh, we should go here," Lilly said.

UW-Milwaukee is also hosting a Reuse and Redecorate Free Store pop-up for students Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where students can pick up free home essentials.

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