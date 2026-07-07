Unidentified body found in burned car near 21st and Concordia in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — An unidentified body was found in a burned car in Milwaukee on Monday night, according to the police department.
In a news release, police say they were called to the area of N. 21st St. and W. Concordia Ave. for a vehicle fire just before 10 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the victim in the car, already deceased.
The car was reported stolen out of Milwaukee, police say. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and police are looking for unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
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