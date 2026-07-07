Unidentified body found in burned car near 21st and Concordia in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — An unidentified body was found in a burned car in Milwaukee on Monday night, according to the police department.

In a news release, police say they were called to the area of N. 21st St. and W. Concordia Ave. for a vehicle fire just before 10 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the victim in the car, already deceased.

The car was reported stolen out of Milwaukee, police say. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip