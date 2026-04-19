Two people rescued from Milwaukee River near Lincoln Park after their kayak overturned

GLENDALE — North Shore Fire and Rescue says first responders rescued two people from the Milwaukee River near Lincoln Park Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the agency, it responded around 3:04 p.m. on April 19 to the 6500 block of N. Milwaukee River Pkwy. in Glendale for two people whose kayak overturned in the Milwaukee River.

Once on scene, first responders saw the two standing on an island in the middle of the river, according to the release.

The release notes that due to the heavy rainfall over the past week, the river's water level was elevated and the current was faster than usual which created hazardous conditions on the water.

The two were ultimately rescued from the water by first responders with North Shore Fire and Rescue and the Milwaukee Fire Department, according to the release.

Video from a TMJ4 crew at the scene shows first responders using a kayak to rescue the two.

"They were in the middle of where the river bifurcates there, so they were on like an island-type area. They were able to kind of hold themselves there while we planned for our rescue that was in the river there," North Shore Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Eric Reichert explained.

The release adds that the two who were rescued were evaluated by paramedics on scene and then taken to a local hospital to be assessed further.

North Shore Fire and Rescue urges you to use extreme caution if you plan to go into the Milwaukee River due to its currently unsafe, quick-moving water.

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