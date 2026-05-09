Twelve29 Lounge brings alcohol-free nightlife to South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Twelve29 Lounge has opened its doors in South Milwaukee, bringing a new woman-owned business to the area's commercial corridor during National Small Business Week.

For co-owners Stephanie Morgan and Audra Dezlili, the ribbon cutting was an emotional milestone.

"A long time coming," Morgan said.

The Lounge is tapping into the growing demand for alcohol-free nightlife while aiming to become a community gathering space.

The lounge received a $10,000 Milwaukee County Building Bridges grant—a program designed to help grow small businesses and revitalize commercial corridors.

TMJ4 Stephanie Morgan & Audra Dezlili - Owners of Twelve29 Lounge

"It wouldn't have been possible without the city, or the county grant fund, with building bridges and the Cyrus Foundation, without that our doors would not be open yet," Morgan said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley joined the celebration. The owners say their goal from the start was to create something different from a typical bar.

"We want something inclusive for everyone, we want this to be a place people can come hang out," Morgan said.

The lounge is designed to host a range of events and gatherings.

"Fundraisers, business events, bridal showers, baby showers and also get that awesome lounge vibe," Morgan added.

Twelve29 features both cocktails and mocktails, tapping into a growing demand for alcohol-free nightlife options.

TMJ4 Twelve29 Lounge has opened its doors in South Milwaukee

Nearby resident Bob Schmadl said he welcomed the addition to the neighborhood—and may even be persuaded to try the mocktail menu.

"Not so much but I think they're gonna twist my arm here," Schmadl said.

He also sees the lounge as a positive sign for South Milwaukee overall.

"I think it's a wonderful thing here, new bar here in town great place people can come and hang out, office people after work," Schmadl added. "It's a great thing, it's helping the city of South Milwaukee all the new businesses coming here, Milwaukee Avenue projects, it's great for everybody."

TMJ4 Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley & South Milwaukee Mayor Brett Briesemeister joined the celebration.

County leaders say investments like the Building Bridges grant help bring new energy to local communities while supporting entrepreneurs during a difficult economic climate.

Morgan says the lounge is part of a bigger picture.

"That's the goal I think of all of us, working together to create more revenue and a better economy for the city as a whole," Morgan explained.

Twelve29 Lounge is open Wednesday through Sunday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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