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Traffic diverted at Marquette interchange early Friday morning after semi-track crash

Traffic had to be diverted on the Marquette interchange early Friday morning after a semi-truck hit a wall on the off-ramp to Michigan Street.
Semi-truck crash
Semi-truck crash
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Traffic had to be diverted on the Marquette interchange early Friday morning after a semi-truck hit a wall on the off-ramp to Michigan Street, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Bridge inspectors were called to the off-ramp to ensure everything was safe for travelers.
WATCH: Traffic had to be diverted this morning following a semi-truck hitting a wall

Semi-truck crash

Northbound traffic was diverted to exit on 10th Street and then re-enter from the Highland Avenue on-ramp at around 2 a.m.

The initial crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m.

The interchange is now open for traffic.

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