Toddler killed in accidental gun discharge

MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old was killed after accidentally discharging a gun they had obtained.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in Milwaukee.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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