Three minors were arrested following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Friday evening

MILWAUKEE — Three minors were taken into custody on Friday evening after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said in a statement.

At around 6:25 p.m., an MCSO squad was dispatched to Kosciuszko Park for an alert of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Milwaukee Police Department in late June. According to the MCSO, two people were initially seen in the front seat, both wearing dark ski masks over their faces.

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Multiple squads were dispatched to the park to join the first unit in locating the stolen vehicle. It was later found by an MCSO squad near the intersection of S 11th Street and W Arthur Avenue, but did not stop when the squad attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The squad then started a pursuit and told other squads that there seemed to have been a female in the back wearing a distinctive clothing item.

The pursuit lasted around eight-tenths of a mile and was terminated when the vehicle went down a one-way street near S 11th Street and W Grant Street.

A little later, other squads found the stolen vehicle crashed into a fence and unoccupied.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputies and detectives set up a perimeter. The squad that had initiated the pursuit spotted the female passenger cutting through a home and attempting to discard the distinctive clothing item.

The squad then started a brief foot pursuit and was able to catch up to the female, who turned out to be a 13-year-old girl, along with a 12-year-old boy, who was allegedly one of the front seat occupants of the vehicle.

The deputy who first saw the stolen vehicle found and took into custody a third minor, a 14-year-old boy, at a home a few blocks away from where the vehicle crashed.

All three were interviewed and booked into custody.

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