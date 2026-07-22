The Beach Boys will not perform at Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — The Beach Boys will not perform their scheduled Aug. 16 concert at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage at Wisconsin State Fair.

State fair officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, sharing a statement from The Beach Boys stating that the band “will be taking a short break” and that, due to the timing of the group’s break, the concert will no longer happen.

Matthew Hinton/AP Mike Love leads the Beach Boys at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year — especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th anniversary of ‘Pet Sounds,’” the group said. “We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break.”

There will not be a replacement act scheduled at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage. Those who purchased tickets to the concert will be given a refund.

Refunds

Tickets purchased through Etix, the official ticket provider of Wisconsin State Fair, will be automatically refunded within the next seven to 14 business days.

Individuals who purchased tickets at the State Fair Ticket Office using cash may visit the ticket office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive a refund. Ticket holders who paid cash must bring their original tickets and ID to complete the refund process.

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