Swatting call prompts tactical response in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A swatting incident is under investigation in South Milwaukee after police were called to an alleged shooting in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police said the call sparked a tactical response.

A woman who lived at the address came out and spoke with law enforcement, stating no one else was inside.

The home was searched, and it was determined no shooting had occurred.

Police are now investigating the original call.

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