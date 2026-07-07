MILWAUKEE — Alice's Garden Urban Farm hosts its weekly Artisan and Makers Market, featuring live music, local crafts, vegan food and ginger juices.

WATCH: Support local businesses and community wellness at Alice's Garden Urban Farm's weekly market

Support local businesses and community wellness at Alice's Garden Urban Farm's weekly market

The market includes a free yoga class at 6 p.m., plus jewelry making classes and drawing classes.

ALICE'S GARDEN

On Thursday evening, the farm will host a special event featuring Keshena, a vocalist, pianist and musician.

“We are inviting Keshena, and she’s an incredible vocalist, pianist and musician who will be here on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.,” said Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm. “She will be offering her soulful sounds to the community, and we also will have food and drink available from two vendors.”

ALICE'S GARDEN

I stopped by the garden to learn more about the event and asked Williams what community support means for the farm.

"We bring people together in this space. This land exists to hold people up in a place of wellness where you can connect outside of all of those things that tend to divide us," Williams said.

ALICE'S GARDEN

Alice's Garden Urban Farm is a 2.2-acre farm that invites the Milwaukee area into community wellness, using gardening to impact their entire quality of life.

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