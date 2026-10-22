Superfan spreads Brewers fever across Milwaukee area, one painted lawn at a time

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Brewers fever is spreading across the Milwaukee area, one lawn at a time, thanks to a West Allis superfan turning his love for the team into a colorful surprise for fellow fans.

You may remember Trevor Duran, who drew attention for spray-painting a Brewers mitt on his own lawn. Now, he’s bringing that same spirit to other homes across the area, creating custom lawn designs for fellow Brewers fans.

“I just wanted to inspire people to like not take this for granted,” Duran said.

What began as a spirited project at his own home has grown into a mission to spread Brewers pride throughout the community. The lawn in Menomonee Falls marks his ninth project.

Along the way, Duran has picked up a fitting nickname.

“I’ve been called Brewers Santa, which is funny because all the cars driving by my house it’s felt like Brewers candy cane lane so, I’ll take Brewers Santa that’s a good nickname.”

With the Brewers headed to the World Series, Duran said more fans have been reaching out to have their lawns transformed. Each project is unique, including his latest in Menomonee Falls.

“So these guys just bought a house,” Duran said.

The lawn painting is part of a surprise from a husband to his wife as they prepare to move into their new home. The couple are such big Brewers fans that their wedding was even Brewers-themed.

“What a way to welcome in your new house with a a nice big brewers logo on the front lawn,” Duran said.

Brewers fever spreads across Milwaukee area, one painted lawn at a time

The husband of the home asked that the story be shared before they move in, saying he's confident he can keep the surprise under wraps for his wife for one more day.

But while the homeowners have yet to see the finished lawn, their neighbor, John Jashinsky, got an early look.

“Oh, I love it... If I was a younger man I’d go roll around in it…,” Jashinsky said.

For Jashinsky, the painted lawn is about more than baseball. It's also an opportunity to connect with new neighbors before they've even moved in.

“Great neighbors," he said.

And with the Brewers headed to the World Series, that shared excitement is bringing people together.

“Anybody that’s not feeling this something is wrong with them," said Jashinsky.

As Duran continues his lawn-by-lawn mission, the goal remains simple: spread Brewers pride, bring neighbors together and enjoy the excitement of a historic moment for the team.

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