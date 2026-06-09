Summerfest unveils 'Radiant Echoes,' a new immersive art installation at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is debuting a new immersive art installation called "Radiant Echoes" at Henry Maier Festival Park, created by 20 Milwaukee-based artists with Fuzz-Pop Workshop.

The piece is described as a landscape of towering megaliths and otherworldly flora that brings together the power of light and music.

Daniel Murray, lead designer, said the team set out to create a one-of-a-kind interactive experience.

"We wanted to create something really about music and light, kind of an interactive music experience."

Murray said the concept draws on the deeper meaning behind live music events.

"We were really interested in different kinds of rituals -- to see music festivals as this modern-day communal ritual."

"Radiant Echoes" will be located at the north end of Summerfest, between the U-Line Warehouse and T-Mobile stages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip