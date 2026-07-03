Summerfest concertgoers find ways to stay cool in summer heat

Summerfest has temporarily modified its carry-in policy and is offering several resources to help attendees manage heat and humidity levels this weekend.

Fans may bring in one factory-sealed plastic water bottle of 20 ounces or less into Henry Maier Festival Park through Friday, July 3, 2026. The modified policy excludes the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Misting stations scattered around the grounds have been a fan favorite for attendees looking for quick relief from the heat.

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"Every single misting station that's been around has been like a God send because it just so happens that every time we hit the misting station a breeze comes so it's like oh okay I feel good for maybe another 10 minutes," Ely Velimirovic said.

The Bo Black Family Fountain, near the Mid Gate, offers kids a place to splash and cool off. Milwaukee County Transit System is also providing air-conditioned buses on the north and south ends of the park, serving as cooling and shaded spaces inside the festival grounds.

For attendees who need a break from the sun entirely, those buses have been a welcome relief.

"Oh yea this bus here has been like a super helpful asset because we were starting to feel like really hot," Hope Onysio said.

Drinking water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds, and attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the day.

"We know our bodies. We have experiences with like passing out if it gets too hot, so we are like very strategic with staying hydrated," Ava Klein said.

Velimirovic offered a reminder to keep the heat in perspective.

"No matter how bad it is, it's like, we only get this four to six months out of the year. Go out, enjoy it," Velimirovic said.

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