MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2026 officially kicked off Thursday in Milwaukee, drawing first-time visitors and longtime locals alike to the festival grounds for music, food and family fun.

Gates opened at noon, and the excitement was immediate — from lines at food vendors to packed stages and performances.

Watch: Summerfest 2026 kicks off in Milwaukee with music, food, and first-time visitors

Summerfest 2026 kicks off in Milwaukee with music, food, and first-time visitors

Nick Warner and his family were among those soaking it all in.

"The sunshine, the food, the free hat," Warner said.

TMJ4 News Nick Warner and Mandy Culver with their children Mabel and Crosby

His daughter, Mabel Culver-Warner, had her own priorities.

"Probably the rides, but I also love all of the foods here," Culver-Warner said.

For Anna Wilson and Emma Wilson, the food choices were already locked in.

"The Saz's sampler platter and a burger from Wurst," Anna Wilson said.

TMJ4 News Anna and Emma Wilson said getting a Saz's sampler was top priority on opening day of Summerfest 2026.

"It's like our tradition, and it's really tasty, so yeah, it's what we always get," Emma Wilson said.

First-time attendees AJ Hass and Eli Snyder came out to see artist Megan Moroney and were immediately swept up in the atmosphere.

"Honestly, it's so cool, I can't believe that I'm in all pink and sparkles. It's so fun, I'm so excited," Hass said.

TMJ4 News Eli Snyder and AJ Hass came to Summerfest for the first time to see Megan Moroney.

"It's amazing. Everybody here is just so nice. It's a great environment to be in," Snyder said.

Beth Saunders made the trip from Naperville, Illinois, for her first Summerfest experience.

"Hoping to see some country bands!" Saunders said.

TMJ4 News Beth Saunders is a first time Summerfest goer who is looking forward to hearing country bands.

She also had praise for the host city.

"We love Milwaukee, it's very clean, very welcoming. The people are very friendly and nice, and we really enjoy coming up and visiting," Saunders said.

Milwaukee locals echoed that sentiment.

"We rock! It's really cool because it brings people together positively. It's nothing negative," said Kimberly Howell, who attended the first day of the festival.

TMJ4 News Kimberly Howell

"We really are the city of festivals; you can hang your hat on that," Warner said.

"It really is a good feeling. It tells you that summer is here — it's like the unofficial start to summer," said Mandy Culver.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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