'Such a bummer': West Allis residents react to McCarty Pool closing for the 2026 summer season

MILWAUKEE — Families looking to cool off at McCarty Pool in West Allis will have to look elsewhere this summer.

Milwaukee County Parks is not opening the pool for the 2026 season due to budget constraints and necessary maintenance work on the slide.

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Lauren Conhartoski, a mother of three, just moved to the area about six weeks ago and was hoping to make memories with her children at the park.

"That’s such a bummer," Conhartoski said.

TMJ4 Lauren Conhartoski

"And I was excited because we’re really close to here and it was going to be like a perfect opportunity to swim and have fun in the summertime," Conhartoski said.

TMJ4 told her the pool would not be opening.

Watch: West Allis residents react to McCarty Pool closing for the 2026 summer season

McCarty Park Pool not opening this summer

"We’ll have to find a different pool area to go to," Conhartoski said.

For people like Devlynn Tua, who grew up swimming at the pool, the location brings back memories. She said it is much more than a community pool.

"I’ve been at this pool for so long. Literally came up here every summer," Tua said.

TMJ4 Devlynn Tua

"Makes me wonder where the kids are going to be at during the summer, ya know. This is a place that held me down for the summer, stayed out of trouble. Was doing my thing, swimming, hanging out with friends. Hanging with my family, my siblings," Tua said.

Milwaukee County Parks says there will be a full list of hours of operation and programming on their website next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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