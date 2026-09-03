MILWAUKEE — For decades, residents on Milwaukee's north side have lacked access to a pedestrian and bike trail. Now, for the first time, a feasibility study is underway — hoping to bring that vision to life.

Milwaukee County leaders say the study is funded and in progress, with a study completion date set for April 2027.

"The project is going to be completed in April 2027. After it's completed, we'll make recommendations on the corridor and bring that before the County Board of Supervisors," said Danny Park, senior transportation planner at the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

Watch Ryan Jenkins' full report in the video player below:

Study underway to develop a bike trail on Milwaukee's north side, supporters react

The proposed 30th Street Corridor trail would follow existing railroads, parks, and landmarks, connecting north side areas including Havenwoods, Lincoln Creek, Washington Park, and the Menomonee Valley.

"The trail would basically go from Havenwoods State Forest down to as far as around the Miller Park Area," said Joe Lamers, Executive Director of the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

While the east side has the Oak Leaf Trail, and the south side has the Hank Aaron State Trail, the north side currently lacks comparable access. County leaders say that gap is significant.

"What we're seeing is that we have a large section of the northwest side that does not have the same level of access to bike and pedestrian trails that you see in other parts of the county," Lamers said.

Montavius Jones, a Milwaukee cyclist and advocate for safe bike trails, says equitable trail access goes beyond recreation.

"When you look at the Oak Leaf Trail on the east side, it does a ton for that neighborhood. People commute, people walk, bike... recreation," Jones said.

Jones also pointed to the financial impact trail access can have for residents.

"Transportation expense is the second-highest household expense for any household after paying rent or mortgage," Jones said.

For Jones, the 30th Street Corridor represents more than a trail — it represents community connection.

"When we have the opportunity to tear down silos or barriers between those communities, whether that be by connecting them with a bus line or a new park or, in this case, a new trail network, it really tells a story of how communities can come together," Jones said.

The pedestrian and bike trail would connect roughly 20 Milwaukee neighborhoods.

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