MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is delaying plans to relocate or consolidate its student multicultural learning centers, with no major changes expected in 2026.

In a letter to campus this week, Chancellor Thomas Gibson said most centers would move to the ground floor of the Student Union by fall 2027.

Watch: Why students are hoping they can come to a better agreement with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after the school announced it is delaying its plan to relocate or consolidate its student multicultural centers.

Students react as UW-Milwaukee pushes back plan to relocate student multicultural learning centers

The announcement comes after months of back and forth between the university and students over plans to consolidate eight cultural and resource centers into one facility.

UW-Milwaukee student Sisi Lee uses the Women's Center and the Black Student Cultural Center and said many students oppose the move.

"A lot of students don't feel that, you know, that the center should be moved. A lot of students renovated these spaces and made them feel the way they do. They created those centers to make them feel like home," Lee said.

The centers include:



Black Student Cultural Center

First-Generation+ Resource Center

LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Military and Veterans Resource Center

Off-Campus Resource Center

Roberto Hernández Center

Southeast Asian American Student Center

Women’s Resource Center

First-generation student Aadhi Balasubramanian said consolidating the centers is not the right approach.

"I think it's not really the best idea, because they all do such distinctly different jobs," Balasubramanian said.

Balasubramanian said the First Generation Center has been a valuable resource.

"It's just a good place to go to for anything you might need, especially within the expertise that they offer," Balasubramanian said.

Lee added that the ongoing debate reflects a deeper issue between students and university leadership.

"I think that's what a lot of students here at the university is kind of, you know, frustrated with, is the lack of trust amongst us and administrators. We are building that bridge to make sure that we are heard," Lee said.

She plans to continue advocating for the centers even as summer approaches.

"I am going to be fighting for our centers to stay where they're at. I'll keep talking to administrators," Lee said.

A university spokesperson said the school will listen to advice and input from students as the planning process continues. Students will be given input on what they want to see happen in 2027.

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