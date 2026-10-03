Student-athletes face uncertain future as Shorewood School District plans to end football co-op

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A long-running high school football partnership that has united students from Shorewood, Messmer and Dominican high schools for more than two decades is set to come to an end, according to Shorewood School District officials.

The district recently informed families that it will discontinue the "Messwood" high school football co-op after the 2027-28 school year, citing declining participation and concerns about player safety. The announcement has left players and parents disappointed and searching for answers about the program's future.

TMJ4 News reporter Meryl Hubbard has more on the community reaction in the video below:

Student-athletes face uncertain future as Shorewood SchoolDistrict plans to end football co-op

"I was really surprised. I was not expecting that news whatsoever," said junior running back Ernis Arias, who plays for the co-op team.

For Arias and many of his teammates, football is more than just a sport.

"I felt...—it's really sad because everyone was emotional because football is something they care so much about," Arias said. "Kids want to have a future in this, and they should be able to."

The decision has also frustrated parents, some of whom say they were caught off guard by the announcement and were not given an opportunity to weigh in before the district made its decision.

"I think it's really unacceptable," said parent Alexa Safer. "I don't think that something like this should be sprung on parents or coaches or the students. I think we should have been involved in this decision."

Safer's son is currently in seventh grade and plays on the youth team. She said the program has been an important part of his life and future goals.

"I'm not going to just accept that my son can't play football," Safer said. "He loves football. This has been his dream."

In its communication to families, the district said it will continue evaluating whether it can safely field a team next season while also helping students explore other sports and extracurricular activities.

TMJ4 News contacted the district for more information about what next season could look like and what options may be available moving forward but did not receive a response before deadline.

Parents say the impact of losing the football program would extend far beyond the field.

"This is more than the loss of just a little sport," Safer said. "It's a way of life. It's part of the tradition of Shorewood. It would be very sad to see that stadium just not lit up on Friday nights."

Despite the district's announcement, both parents and players remain hopeful that discussions could lead to a different outcome.

"If enough people bring it to the attention and actually start caring more about it, I think it can be changed," Arias said.

For now, parents and students say the future of Messwood football remains uncertain, but they believe the conversation about saving the program is far from over.

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