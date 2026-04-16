WAUWATOSA — Dozens of tenants and homeowners are facing major disruptions after a storm damaged power lines and equipment, leaving about 80 people without power near 68th and State.

TMJ4 Damage at 68th and State in Wauwatosa

Crews are working on a power line damaged by the storm in the area. A few apartment buildings in the complex have been without power since 1 a.m. Tuesday. We Energies said wind damaged the equipment, and there is no estimate for when power will be restored.

Watch: How crews are working to get power restored to homes in Wauwatosa that are without power after overnight storms Tuesday.

Storm damage leaves dozens without power as crews work to repair lines, clear downed trees in area

"I have a fish tank with some fish and coral in it that don’t do well if there’s no power so hoping that there will be a solution to this as well as I buy meat in bulk so I have all of that in a stand up freezer," tenant, Sean Ipsarides said.

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At 28th and Capitol, a homeowner's backyard was left a mangled mess. The homeowner said she was about to cook dinner Tuesday night when she heard a loud bang outside.

A tree snapped in half, fell onto her neighbor's home, and took out her power line. She is waiting for WE Energies to clear the damage.

WE Energies has already restored power for thousands in Wisconsin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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