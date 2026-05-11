Stolen car chase ends in crash, vehicle sideswipes Wauwatosa Fire truck

WAUWATOSA — Two teenagers are in custody following a police chase that started in West Allis and ended in a crash near the intersection of Mayfair Road and Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa on Sunday.

According to West Allis Police, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at around 6:20 p.m. in the 300 block of S. 108 St.

Police say the driver of the car, which was listed as stolen out of Milwaukee, did not stop and a chase began.

Police say the driver fled east onto Greenfield Avenue and entered Westbound I-94. The driver then exited and continued onto Bluemound Road.

The chase ended when police say the vehicle ultimately crashed in the area of Mayfair Rd and Bluemound Rd in Wauwatosa.

According to police, the driver also sideswiped a Wauwatosa Fire Truck during the chase.

Two occupants ran away from the scene but were ultimately taken into custody.

Police say an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 15-year-old boy from Green Bay were arrested.

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