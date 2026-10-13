St. Francis residents share hopes for the future of proposed Triangle development ahead of public hearings

ST. FRANCIS, Wis — A proposed mixed-use development with 310 apartments and retail space could transform a property near Lake Michigan in St. Francis known as the Triangle.

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St. Francis residents share hopes for future of proposed Triangle development

The group 'Community for the Triangle' is opposed to the development and wants to see a plan that includes green space, fewer apartments and locally owned retail.

TMJ4 has been following this story and the community pushback since January 2026. Now, two public hearings related to the development are scheduled for Wednesday.

"We moved back here because we were hoping the Triangle could become developed as a community space. Something that had small shops for people to go and gather, gathering space, green space. We are disappointed that the city went in a different direction," said Marty Suchorski, a member of Community for the Triangle.

He lives just off the Triangle and walks his dog there daily.

TMJ4 Marty Suchorski, Community for the Triangle member

Sheila Semrou is a St. Francis resident and another member of Community for the Triangle.

"We will have buildings and parking lots and to me, that is so tragic," Semrou said.

She is also concerned about the volume of traffic the development could bring.

"With all the cars, all these apartments; it's going to be dangerous," Semrou said.

TMJ4 Sheila Semrou, Community for the Triangle member

The group wants the Triangle to become a community destination, with small businesses like nearby La Finca Coffeehouse.

"They are all about community and we want things that build community. It should be a destination," Semrou said.

Lizeth Zorrilla Sanchez co-owns La Finca Coffeehouse with her sister. She wants to see local businesses in the project's retail spaces.

"I think we can promote more small businesses to come to the area. You help the local economy thrive, and it's much more intentional. The money gets funneled into the community versus big businesses," Zorrilla Sanchez said.

TMJ4 Lizeth Zorrilla Sanchez, La Finca Coffeehouse co-owner

She is not opposed to development on the Triangle but supports elements Community for the Triangle wants incorporated into the project.

"I'm not opposed to development. I think the Triangle has been sitting empty for long enough. I would love to see green spaces, community spaces that allow for walkability, allow for natural support of how residents want to see the space," Zorrilla Sanchez said.

Beyond the size and design of the project, members of Community for the Triangle say they should have had opportunities to influence the proposal earlier.

"There are a lot of problems with this project not letting the voice of the people come through," Semrou said.

The city held a public information meeting on Sept. 16, with public hearings scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

"They are bringing us in at what is really their end of the project," Semrou said.

The proposed Detailed Planned Unit Development (PUD), which outlines the project, had already been presented to the city before the September public information meeting and October public hearings.

"Any consideration of the development, including the application for rezoning and the development agreement, will happen after both the [public information meeting] and the public hearing, both of which have allowed for public input," wrote City Administrator Mark Johnsrud in an email to TMJ4.

The proposed development has undergone significant changes since an earlier version included a 13-story building. The current proposal includes two six-story residential buildings, retail space and recreational amenities.

Ignacio Garcia, representing KGI Construction and Cream City Real Estate Investments, said residents' concerns were considered when redesigning the project.

"Community feedback weighed heavily in the changes we made to this project," Garcia said in an email response to TMJ4.

He said the revised layout positions the buildings toward opposite ends of the property to preserve a view corridor toward Lake Michigan. The plans also include a road through the site, pickleball courts and a playground, according to Garcia.

"We believe this design and density are the right fit for what the community needs," Garcia said.

As St. Francis considers the development, it is also proposing changes to its Comprehensive Plan for the Lake Shore Catalytic District.

The amendment would replace language recommending small-scale specialty retail and upper-floor office space at the Triangle with broader language identifying residential and multifamily residential development, retail, public spaces and personal services.

"This is the last piece of that catalytic district that has not been developed, so now any changes made won't affect anything else because it has already been developed," Suchorski said. "This is being changed for one developer, and that's not the purpose of a comprehensive plan."

However, Johnsrud said in an email response to TMJ4 that the proposed development is already consistent with the existing Comprehensive Plan, except for the proposed pickleball courts. Johnsrud said the amendment is necessary to accommodate that recreational use.

Not all residents share Community for the Triangle's concerns.

"It's only natural that they're going to continue to build nice luxury apartments, especially an area like here that is untapped and there is the view to the lake. I think it is inevitable," said Kyle Albertson, a St. Francis resident.

TMJ4 Kyle Albertson, St. Francis resident

He believes additional housing could benefit nearby businesses.

"[Development] brings new people to the area, hopefully more money into the community, because if you are living here, La Finca is right here, Falklandia is right here. These are smaller businesses that could benefit from this, so I think it is a net positive overall," Albertson said.

Two public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. The hearings concern the proposed Comprehensive Plan amendment and the proposed rezoning associated with the Triangle development.

“This gives persons, with any and all viewpoints, an opportunity to communicate directly with the Common Council and City staff,” Johnsrud wrote in an email to TMJ4. He added that no additional public hearings are currently scheduled for the project.

Members of Community for the Triangle say they intend to continue advocating for change.

"Our fight is definitely not going to be over," Suchorski said.

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