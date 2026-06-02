ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Back in January, TMJ4 told you about a group called Community for the Triangle pushing back against the possibility of high-density development on “The Triangle” in St. Francis.

Months later, members of that group say they are still waiting for more transparency, more dialogue and what they describe as a real “seat at the table” as discussions about the future of the lakefront property continue.

Stacks of petition papers flipped across a table as St. Francis resident Marty Suchorski counted signatures gathered over the past several months.

“We have now collected 676 petitions from St. Francis residents,” Suchorski said.

TMJ4 MARTY SUCHORSKI / ST FRANCIS RESIDENT



The petitions come from residents who say they do not want high-rise apartment buildings or high-density residential development on the Triangle property near South Lake Drive.

Suchorski, who has lived in St. Francis for four years, said his connection to the city goes back much further. He attended high school there, worked contracting jobs in the community, and even celebrated both his wedding reception and 40th anniversary in the city.

Watch: St. Francis residents say they still don’t have a 'seat at the table' on Triangle plans

St. Francis residents say they still don’t have a “seat at the table” on Triangle plans

“Oh, I love my community,” Suchorski said. “That’s why I moved back here.”

Community for the Triangle formed earlier this year after residents learned more details about a proposed mixed-use development concept that includes two apartment buildings totaling 300 units, along with retail space and roughly 600 parking spaces.

The Triangle property has become one of the city’s most talked-about potential development sites. Residents involved with the group say they are not opposed to development altogether, but want something they believe better reflects what community members envisioned years ago.

Suchorski pointed to the city’s comprehensive and strategic development plans created about a decade ago with resident input.

“So this is specific that this is zoned for retail,” he said while reviewing planning documents.

“It does not say residential district,” he added.

Residents involved with the group say they would prefer to see more local businesses, restaurants, and community-centered retail on the property instead of large residential buildings.

“La Finca is a great example,” Suchorski said. “They’re local and homegrown.”

The debate over the Triangle has increasingly become about more than just development density. Residents say they are frustrated with what they describe as limited communication and a lack of meaningful back-and-forth conversations with city leaders.

Suchorski said he has attended every Common Council meeting this year to speak during public comment.

“It would be better for the whole community if it was a back-and-forth thing where we could ask questions, they can answer them, and we can all learn more,” he said.

He also said residents sometimes feel dismissed during meetings.

“The most recent one was the data center comment,” Suchorski said, referencing remarks made during a council discussion that some residents interpreted as dismissive of their concerns.

There have also been comments that he shares feel unkind and unproductive from alderpeople, one sepcifcally from the May 19 meeting where one alderman said, "And lastly, I just want to say, keep in mind that the guy that comes to the common council meeting to set up the big top is not always the ringmaster. Nine times out of ten, he is the circus clown.”

Other residents echoed similar frustrations.

“I feel very strong about what I write and what I say, and I didn’t appreciate that,” said St. Francis resident Sheila Semrou. “It’s not kind.”

TMJ4 SHEILA SEMROU/ ST FRANCIS RESIDENT



Semrou has lived in St. Francis for 11 years and said she quickly joined Community for the Triangle after learning more about the proposed development plans earlier this year.

“When I found out what it was all about, I immediately joined the group, and I feel very passionate about this piece of land and what we do with it,” Semrou said.

She said many residents would like to see the area become more of a destination featuring small businesses, shops and hospitality spaces.

“We’re probably pretty maxed out with residential, especially with high-end residential,” Semrou said.

“So we want that complementary component, some more businesses, maybe some more hospitality, shops, small things that other communities enjoy,” she added.

Residents also raised concerns about city finances and development-related debt.

Suchorski said he requested financial records from the city through open records requests because he believes more information should be easily accessible to the public.

“For example, when I have to get financial reports, I have to do open records requests to get them,” he said. “Most cities have them on their websites.”

TMJ4 reached out to St. Francis city officials for clarification about the development process, city debt, and the proposed project.

According to responses provided by the City Administrator Mark Johnsrud, the city has received an Initial Planned Unit Development application for the Triangle property, but has not yet received a Detailed Planned Unit Development submission.

Johnsrud said once a detailed proposal is submitted, it will be posted publicly in Planning Commission and Common Council meeting packets on the city’s website.

The Initial PUD proposal includes plans for two apartment buildings totaling 300 units and approximately 22,500 square feet of retail space, according to the city administrator.

The city also stated that the Triangle property falls within the Lakeshore Catalytic District identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for mixed-use and “high quality multi-family development."

Residents with Community for the Triangle argue that while they understand development may happen, they want more direct involvement before plans move further along.

“City leaders have said we will get a seat at the table and that hasn’t happened yet,” Semrou said.

Suchorski said residents want more than just the opportunity to speak during limited public comment periods.

“We would like to be on a phone call with the developer at the same time that he’s talking to the developer,” Suchorski said, referring to city leadership.

TMJ4 also reached out to Mayor Ken Tutaj and the developer involved with the Triangle project to ask whether residents could have more direct dialogue about future plans. Neither responded before publication.

Residents involved with Community for the Triangle say they hope future conversations surrounding the property focus less on conflict and more on collaboration.

“It’s not that we don’t want anything,” Suchorski said. “That’s not true. We want something reasonable and something that fits.”

Residents encouraging others to learn more about the effort can find additional information at CommunityForTheTriangle.com.

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