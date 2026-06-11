SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee's Moran's Pub is throwing a block party and watch party Friday night for the United States' World Cup match against Paraguay, and organizers say it is the only event of its kind in southeastern Wisconsin.

The pub, located on Milwaukee Street, has been planning the event for three to four months alongside several community partners.

Kidd O'Shea

"We're teaming up with a lot of different community partners to put this on," James Moran, owner of Moran's Pub, said. "We've got the Azteca food truck that's going to be over here just outside the pub. The restaurant is obviously going to be open."

There will be a Jumbotron showing the game, live music from Landline and more.

Watch: South Milwaukee businesses come together to host World Cup block parties:

South Milwaukee businesses come together to host World Cup block parties

Moran said the event stands out because of its scale and location.

"People know the usual suspects, you know, the Nomad, which is a fantastic place on the east side there. The Highbury is another great soccer bar as well on the south side, but yeah, we are the only people that we know of in southeastern Wisconsin that have actually closed the block to put this party on," Moran said.

Kidd O'Shea

The pub opens at 1 p.m. Thursday for the World Cup kick-off. Fans who stop by can pick up FIFA commemorative glasses and World Cup-themed rally towels while supplies last.

Kidd O'Shea

"Come on down, pick up a glass, USA themed as well, and then we have some rally towels that we're going to be handing out, World Cup themed as well for the event tomorrow night too," Moran said. "We want to see the crowd going wild, crazy, and just having a great time."

Kidd O'Shea

The Azteca food truck will be set up just outside the pub. The US vs. Paraguay match kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday.

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