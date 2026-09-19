WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A new two-story Sendik's Food Market in Whitefish Bay is set to open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, replacing a smaller, older store that previously sat on the same lot.

Construction began in March, and after about six months of work, the new building features a redesigned parking lot and an updated exterior.

The first floor alone covers 36,000 square feet. When shoppers walk in, they will immediately see the produce section, with a double mezzanine above. All grocery shopping will take place on the first floor, which also includes a coffee bar, gift shop, and a market hall offering a burrito bar, sandwiches, sushi, and more.

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Sneak peak inside the new two-story Sendik's in Whitefish Bay, owner and shopper react

The second floor will feature a boutique and a restaurant where shoppers can sit down, hang out, and enjoy a meal or coffee.

Ted Balistreri, a third-generation family owner of Sendik's Food Markets, said the goal was to create something new for the community.

"When we set out to do this, we wanted to create an experience that was unlike anything else," Balistreri said.

He acknowledged that some neighbors may feel nostalgic for the old store.

"I know it's an adjustment, but we've tried to keep some of the character of the neighborhood and the way we've designed this building, and it's going to be a superior shopping experience," Balistreri said.

Balistreri described the new space as a noticeable upgrade.

"It's much roomier than the old one," Balistreri said.

Whitefish Bay resident Mary Ulander said she is looking forward to the change.

"I'm glad that they finally have built a big one because we've been shopping in the small one for a long time, and it was really tragic," Ulander said. "Because if you went there at the wrong time, it was really busy, and you'd run into all these carts."

Most outside construction is expected to be complete by the time the store opens Wednesday morning.

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