MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival is bringing back Smoke on the Water, a barbecue and beer festival at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, May 30. Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Harley-Davidson is presenting the event, which features eight local barbecue vendors serving slow-cooked favorites. Tasting-sized portions start at $5, and full-size meals are also available. The menu includes ribs, brisket, jerk chicken and macaroni and cheese.

WATCH: Smoke on the Water BBQ and Beer festival returns to Milwaukee lakefront

Smoke on the Water BBQ and Beer festival returns to Milwaukee lakefront

Guests can pair their food with beer from Molson Coors and Leinenkugel's. Seltzers and specialty cocktails are also available.

Live music will play at the Aurora Pavilion, featuring performances by the bands Crossfire and The Playlist.

Families can enjoy a nine-hole mini golf course and classic yard games. Children can play at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission costs $6 in advance, and children 10 and younger get in free. VIP tickets are available for $75 and include food samples and a whiskey tasting.

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