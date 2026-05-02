'Slap in the face': Milwaukee driver sounds off on gas prices

Milwaukee drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices climb across the city, with some north side stations charging as much as $4.99 per gallon.

TMJ4 BP price near Good Hope Rd & N Teutonia Ave

Sarah Metzger, a college student filling up her tank near 20th Street and College Avenue, paid $4.29 per gallon.

"It's just so sad seeing the prices increase daily," Metzger said.

TMJ4 Sarah Metzger

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in the Milwaukee area is $4.30 per gallon.

TMJ4 found even higher prices on the city's north side — $4.99 per gallon at a BP near Good Hope and Teutonia, the most expensive price we encountered throughout the day.

For Metzger, the rising cost of gas is part of a broader financial strain.

"It's depressing because the jobs suck, everything is just terrible right now and this is just kinda like a slap in the face," Metzger said.

She described the pressure of managing expenses as a college student.

"The gas prices are going up, groceries are going up, rent is going up, insurance is going up," Metzger said.

TMJ4

"It's sad seeing your bank account dwindle and dwindle and dwindle…especially when you're trying to save as a college student to pay back those debts and move forward in life," Metzger said.

With no easy way around the rising costs, Metzger said she does what she can.

"I hope I can fill it up every time but if not I just 10-15 in and hope for the best," Metzger said.

Wisconsin state law prohibits gas stations from changing the price of fuel more than once within a 24-hour period.

Data from the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection shows there have been 12 complaints of retailers potentially violating state law in 2026, with one resulting in a confirmed violation.

Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

April violations are still under investigation by the division.

Metzger said she hopes stations are playing by the rules.

"I'm hoping all of them stay ethical and follow the laws because actions have consequences," Metzger said.

If you want to report a possible violation, click here for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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