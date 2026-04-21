Sisters take the stage together—bringing a little extra magic to First Stage’s Frozen

MILWAUKEE — Real-life sisters Kiena and Tesney are bringing the bond of young Anna and Elsa to the stage in a First Stage production of "Frozen."

The sisters are experiencing a full-circle moment, transitioning from watching the movie at home to stepping into the iconic roles.

"Being sisters in real life is so cool because it's super awesome to be able to share a passion with each other and learn and grow together," Kiena said.

Schatzman Family

"We actually can play those roles and live out of our dreams of being Anna and Elsa," Kiena said.

The production features elaborate sets that help bring the story to life for the audience and the actors.

"It's really cool because First Stage always does a great job doing sets and it always makes the magic more alive," Tes said.

The sisters shared what it was like to perform in front of an audience for the first time, showcasing their hard work.

Kidd O'Shea

"That was just so crazy. It was so cool because we actually got to show off what we've been working so hard at for so long," Kiena said.

Kiena and Tes hope audiences will come to see the show and experience the magic for themselves.

"I think that everyone should come and see Frozen because it really is for everyone. It really feels so magical and in the moment and everything feels so alive and fun and it's really not something that you want to miss," Tesney said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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