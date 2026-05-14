Sherman Park residents concerned about recent property assessments

Milwaukee homeowners who disagree with their new estimated property values have until Monday, May 18, at 4:45 p.m. to file an appeal with the city.

The deadline comes as residents across Milwaukee are grappling with rising property assessments. In the Sherman Park neighborhood, some homeowners say their estimated values have increased by as much as $50,000.

Deborah Ford-Lewis, who has lived in her Sherman Park home for more than 30 years, said conversations with neighbors have centered on those increases and what they could mean for property tax bills.

Alonna Johnson

"The level of increase that many properties have seen, I mean they vary from $5,000 to $50,000," Ford-Lewis said.

She said the increases are especially difficult for retirees who make up a significant portion of the neighborhood.

"And so, when you raise the value of probably their largest asset, it has an impact on their budget," Ford-Lewis said.

To challenge an assessment, homeowners must show errors, an inflated market value, or unfair comparisons with similar homes. The city recommends starting with an informal meeting with the assessor's office. Homeowners should come prepared by checking their property card details, pulling recent sales data, and reviewing neighboring assessments.

If nothing changes at the informal meeting, homeowners can file a formal appeal.

Alderman Russel Stamper II is holding an information session for his district on property assessments Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Peak Initiative.

Despite the financial pressures, Ford-Lewis said she has no plans to leave the neighborhood she has called home for decades.

"People say you could've left and yeah, I could have but I wouldn't dream of it. I love Sherman Park," Ford-Lewis said.

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