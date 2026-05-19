Sheridan Park visitors raise concerns ahead of Tuesday's bluff erosion town hall

A town hall meeting on bluff erosion concerns at Sheridan Park is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cudahy Family Library, where residents will hear about ongoing studies, possible recommendations and efforts to push for emergency funding to stabilize the area.

The meeting comes after growing concerns from neighbors and park-goers who say erosion along the Sheridan Park Shoreline bluff has become more noticeable over time, especially after recent storms.

READ MORE | Residents push to save Sheridan Park bluff as erosion nears Oak Leaf Trail

Earlier this week, TMJ4 reported on concerns that erosion near Sheridan Park could threaten parts of the bluff and nearby trail areas. Community members are now hoping Monday night’s meeting will bring more awareness — and momentum — to the issue.

People who live near the park say they’ve watched conditions slowly change over the years.

“We walk down here almost every day for the sunrise or just to take a break from work and get some fresh air,” said Mark Yencheske, who lives a few blocks from Sheridan Park.

TMJ4

MARK YENCHESKE/ NEARBY RESIDENT



Yencheske said the park is a major gathering spot for people across the area.

“There’s a lot of people just skipping rocks, taking pictures and cooling off on those warm days,” he said.

But he said the erosion along the shoreline and bluff has become harder to ignore.

“I’ve been down by the lakeshore, and I’ve definitely noticed some of that bluff erosion,” Yencheske said. “Whether that’s been happening for a long time or the recent storms, I’m not the expert in that, but it’s definitely noticeable.”

Others who live nearby say they’ve noticed similar changes after heavy rain and shifting weather conditions.

“Every time it rains or between seasons, you notice more and more sand is gone, the shoreline is shorter,” said nearby resident Julie Rozek-Brady.

TMJ4 JULIE ROZEK-BRADY/ NEARBY RESIDENT



Rozek-Brady said concerns about the bluff are something neighbors regularly talk about.

“I know neighbors, and we have talked about it,” she said.

Some residents also worry about safety near the bluff edge.

“If kids aren’t careful, they’ll fall off,” Rozek-Brady said. “But also it’s an environmental concern because we know things are changing and people are not paying attention enough to be more careful.”

The group Sheridan Park Friends said it has been working with Milwaukee County on preservation efforts in the park. Studies show that planting native vegetation along parts of the bluff could help stabilize the area over time.

But more work and additional funding are still needed for long-term stabilization across the full stretch of shoreline.

County Supervisor Steve Shea is expected to lead Monday night’s town hall. Organizers say petitions supporting emergency funding efforts will also be available for residents to sign during the meeting.

Supporters hope county and state leaders will eventually consider declaring the erosion an emergency situation, which could open the door to additional funding options instead of waiting through future county budget cycles.

“It’s a public park so anyone in the city can come and enjoy it too, so it’s in everyone’s interest to preserve it.” Yencheske said.

For those interested in signing the petition, click here.

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