Sendik's opens new Whitefish Bay store as family grocery chain marks 100 years in business

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The Balistreri family is celebrating 100 years in the grocery business by opening a new Sendik's Food Market in a community that has been part of the family's story for generations.

The new Sendik's at 500 E. Silver Spring Drive opened Wednesday in Whitefish Bay. The multi-level store includes fresh pasta and mozzarella made in-house, sushi, a burrito bar, a sandwich shop and an upstairs restaurant and community gathering space.

TMJ4 News reporter Gideon Verdin went to the ceremony, and has the following report in the video below:

Sendik's marks 100 years with new Whitefish Bay store

But for Ted Balistreri, the grand opening was about more than what is inside the new store.

"This is our history. This is where we would come and visit our dad and our grandfather when we were kids. To see it grow from a simple produce market into what it has become is really amazing," Balistreri said.

TMJ4 Ted Balistreri,

A family grocery business dating back to 1926

The Balistreri family's grocery roots date to 1926, when the family began selling fruits and vegetables by horse-drawn wagon after immigrating to Milwaukee from Santa Elia, Sicily.

Whitefish Bay later became an important part of that history. In 1949, Tom Balistreri opened a Sendik's fruit and vegetable market at Silver Spring and Lake drives. The market eventually expanded beyond produce to include groceries, meat, deli, dairy, bakery, wine and spirits.

Now, 100 years after the family's grocery business began, the new Whitefish Bay store represents another evolution of the business.

TMJ4 SENDIKS GRAND OPENING

The reaction from shoppers during Wednesday's grand opening was immediate.

Claudine Taub was visiting family in Whitefish Bay and said she traveled from Rome, Wisconsin. She was there when the previous store closed and returned for the opening of the new one.

"It's a 'wow!' It's got a great 'wow!' factor," Taub said.

TMJ4 Claudine Taub SHOPPER

Tom Friedel said the store feels different from a traditional grocery store.

"I'll tell you this, store is fantastic. It's a destination. It's not just a place to go shopping," Friedel said.

TMJ4 Tom Friedel - SHOPPER

The grand opening included customers filling the aisles, live music and a performance by the Whitefish Bay High School Marching Band.

For Balistreri, seeing the community walk through the doors after years of planning made the moment emotional.

"It's overwhelming. I mean, the response from the community has just been so positive. I can't believe it. It's very emotional and heartfelt. So it's great to be part of. We're a family owned business, to have the community support us the way they have is really special," Balistreri said.

TMJ4 Sendik's traces its grocery roots to 1926. The family's Whitefish Bay history dates to 1949, when Tom Balistreri opened a fruit and vegetable market at Silver Spring and Lake drives.

Balistreri said he and other family members grew up visiting their father and grandfather at the family's Whitefish Bay store and watching the business change over time.

"And we couldn't do it without the support of wonderful neighbors and friends who frequent and shop in our stores, and we're just so proud and happy to bring this to the community of Whitefish Bay," Balistreri said.

When asked what the family members who came before him would think of the new store, Balistreri's answer was brief.

"They're looking down on us right now, loving it," he said.

What to know

The new Sendik's Whitefish Bay store is located at 500 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay.

Sendik's traces its grocery roots to 1926. The family's Whitefish Bay history dates to 1949, when Tom Balistreri opened a fruit and vegetable market at Silver Spring and Lake drives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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