Semi fire causes freeway closure northbound on US 45 at Burleigh Street

According to a social media post by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a full freeway closure is imminent on northbound US 45 at Burleigh while first responders deal with a semi fire.
Here's a photo from a nearby traffic camera:
The sheriff's office says all traffic is being diverted off the freeway at that location.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, and this page will be updated with more information as it is released.
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