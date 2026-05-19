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Semi fire causes freeway closure northbound on US 45 at Burleigh Street

milwaukee county sheriff's office
TMJ4
milwaukee county sheriff's office
Posted
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According to a social media post by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a full freeway closure is imminent on northbound US 45 at Burleigh while first responders deal with a semi fire.

Here's a photo from a nearby traffic camera:

I-41_US 45 @ Burleigh St.png
Scene of semi fire on US 45

The sheriff's office says all traffic is being diverted off the freeway at that location.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and this page will be updated with more information as it is released.

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