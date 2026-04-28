Second teen charged with felony murder, armed robbery in 414 Day shooting

A second teen has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of David Krause on April 14, known as 414 Day in Milwaukee.

The 15-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court Tuesday, where prosecutors noted he has a history of property crimes and car thefts. He is also facing charges for operating a vehicle without the consent of the owners as a party to a crime.

Last week, a 14-year-old boy was charged with felony murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with Krause's death. A 16-year-old girl has also been linked to the crime; however, no charges have been filed against her at this time.

Prosecutors said the group was attempting to rob Krause near 1st and Greenfield when one of the teens shot him.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip