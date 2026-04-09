Second fire in months at same U-Haul property, company says incidents not connected

MILWAUKEE — All U-Haul customers from the first level of the D building were contacted to inspect their units following a fire that occurred on Monday at their store at 1500 S. 1st Street, U-Haul said in a statement on Thursday.
U-Haul is also providing moving help for any customers who were affected by the fire.
A 2nd-alarm fire broke out in one of the shelf-storage buildings at the property, according to U-Haul.
Around 25 units were damaged by the fire, with the remaining first-level units having water, smoke, or soot damage. Some units on the second and third levels may also have these damages.
This is the same property that had a fire in January, with U-Haul stating that the two fires are not connected and happened in different parts of the complex.
U-Haul also stated that they are working on securing the building for their customers and getting power restored.
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