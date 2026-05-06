Scrap trailer fire near 14th and Capitol in Milwaukee blocks traffic as crews work to extinguish blaze

Milwaukee Fire Department crews worked to extinguish a scrap trailer fire near 14th and Capitol for nearly an hour Wednesday.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. The trailer, which was carrying scrap metal, had its back end open when crews arrived. The truck driver detached the cab from the trailer after noticing smoke while driving.

A woman driving east on Capitol Dr. said she noticed flames shooting out of the trailer and pulled over to make sure everything was OK.

Watch: Crews battle trailer fire near 14th and Capitol:

Crews put out trailer fire near 14th and Capitol

Crews blocked off the entire block at 14th and Capitol. Drivers heading west on Capitol will be diverted at 13th Street and will need to travel through the surrounding neighborhood. The area is near Rufus King High School. Drivers heading east on Capitol may encounter a single-lane restriction as firefighters continue working the scene.

Police are also on scene assisting with traffic control.

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