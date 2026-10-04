Runner dies while running the Milwaukee Lakefront Half Marathon

MILWAUKEE — A runner died Sunday after being rushed to the hospital while participating in the Milwaukee Lakefront Half Marathon.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called after the runner was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The runner was taken to the hospital by ambulance from a part of the Half Marathon course along the Hoan Bridge.

"The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the half marathon participant who passed away following Sunday’s event," a spokesperson for the race said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and are grateful to the medical personnel, first responders, volunteers and public safety partners who support the safety and well-being of participants throughout race weekend. The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon maintains established medical and emergency-response protocols, developed in coordination with its medical and public safety partners, including on-course medical support, communications procedures and coordinated response planning. The safety of participants remains a central priority in the planning and operation of the event."

TMJ4 is working to confirm additional details.

The person's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will keep you updated on-air and online as new information becomes available.

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