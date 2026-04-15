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Rufus King evacuated due to 'issue in kitchen area'

Rufus King High School
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Rufus King High School
Rufus King High School
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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has confirmed that Rufus King High School was evacuated Wednesday as a precaution due to an "issue in the kitchen area."

Students were taken to Andrew Douglas School.

Wednesday was a scheduled half-day for students.

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