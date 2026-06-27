MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood organization brought residents together Friday for its 6th Annual Community Block Party, transforming a stretch of West Lisbon Avenue into a celebration of community, connection and family.

TMJ4 Rooted & Rising hosted its 6th Annual Community Block Party in Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood

Hosted by Rooted & Rising in the Washington Park neighborhood, the free event featured arts and crafts, a bounce house, live music, food and a fire truck. Organizers say the annual gathering is about much more than a day of fun—it's part of a year-round effort to strengthen relationships and help neighbors feel connected to the community they call home.

TMJ4 Rooted & Rising block party strengthens Washington Park ties

"It's all about building community. It's a safe environment for families to come out, eat good, have a good time, and just really build community, get to know your neighbors," Adrian Spencer, deputy director of Rooted & Rising Washington Park, said.

TMJ4 Adrian Spencer, deputy director of Rooted & Rising Washington Park,

Spencer said creating opportunities for neighbors to connect is especially important because many families are looking for safe, positive spaces where children and adults can spend time together.

Watch: Rooted & Rising hosts 6th annual block party to build community in Washington Park

Rooted and Rising hosts 6th annual block party

"We love being able to provide spaces that are safe for families... a way for the mom, the dad, the kids, uncle, auntie, grandparents to come out and just hang out and have a good time," Spencer said.

TMJ4 Rooted & Rising hosts 6th annual block party to build community in Washington Park

Magen Thomas, community housing coordinator for Rooted & Rising, said the block party reflects the organization's broader mission of helping create a stronger, more welcoming neighborhood.

"It is a way to build a more thriving, welcoming, safe community," Thomas said.

Thomas said Rooted & Rising works year-round to improve the quality of life for everyone connected to the Washington Park neighborhood.

"Rooted and Rising is all about building a better quality of life for residents who live, who work, who play, who are just volunteering in the neighborhood," Thomas said.

TMJ4 Magen Thomas, community housing coordinator for Rooted & Rising

For Thomas, one of the most rewarding parts of the event is watching neighbors come together.

"Seeing the kids, seeing the youth come together, the volunteers setting up and helping to put on a wonderful event for the Washington Park neighborhood, and just having that sense of belonging," Thomas said.

Spencer said creating that sense of belonging starts with how people are welcomed.

TMJ4 Rooted & Rising hosted its 6th Annual Community Block Party in Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood

"We just treat people with respect and dignity so that they feel good about coming here... Do people treat you like you're family? Do people treat you like you belong there, you know, and that's what we do, we try to make sure everybody feel welcome in the space," Spencer said.

The event was supported by several community partners, including Bader Philanthropies, the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Educators Credit Union, Palermo's, Forward Community Investments, Town Bank, Robertson Ryan Insurance, and other local sponsors.

Rooted & Rising says its work extends well beyond the annual block party, offering affordable housing, food assistance, and neighborhood programs throughout the year to help strengthen the Washington Park community.

