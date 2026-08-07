MILWAUKEE — Mini automatic mowers are turning heads on Milwaukee golf courses, and the staff using them say the technology is a welcome addition — not a threat to their jobs.

The battery-powered mowers, made by Kress robotics, use GPS and sensors to cut the rough grass around the greens. At Brown Deer Golf Course, one of the machines has been nicknamed "Little Timmy" after a crew member.

Jon Canavan, superintendent of turf and golf operations for Milwaukee County Parks, said each mower runs on battery power and can cut about seven acres in 48 hours. Canavan said golf has grown increasingly popular, but hiring enough staff has become more and more difficult.

"With how busy golf has been since pretty much COVID, we've really struggled to get ahead of golfers and get the course ready," Canavan said.

When asked whether the technology would cost workers their jobs, Canavan said:

"No, we were looking these at not replacing any jobs. We were looking at this as kind of helping our staff along," Canavan said. "But we are not planning on replacing any jobs."

The robots handle routine mowing while crew members focus on more detailed work on the greens. Course employee Grayson Radakovich said the machines have made a real difference.

"They're honestly like a big help. It like saves us a lot of time because this isn't our main focus getting this cut," Radakovich said.

Golfer Jeff Heath said he has noticed the mowers on the course.

Watch: Robot mowers roll out on Milwaukee golf courses, staff see them as a tool — not a threat

Robot mowers roll out on Milwaukee golf courses, staff see them as a tool — not a threat

"I think they're fabulous, and I'll tell you why. They're non-invasive. They don't make noise. You don't have to yell 'fore' because there's nobody pushing something," Heath said.

Heath said he is not worried about the machines displacing workers, either.

"Not really, I think the areas that they're doing are just, you know, areas that if an individual was cutting that, you know, their time could be used better somewhere else," Heath said.

The robots are not without their quirks — they occasionally get stuck, spin in circles, or seem to have a mind of their own. Still, staff are giving Little Timmy and the other machines a chance to prove their worth.

"It's another tool to help with the golf courses, help our staff, and offer a better product," Canavan said.

The robots are being used at four golf courses currently. Canavan said there will be further discussions about if more will be implemented after trying them out this summer.

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