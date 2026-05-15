Riverwest bike mechanic has tips to make your Bike to Work Day commute safer and more enjoyable

Bike to Work Day is Friday, and a Milwaukee bike mechanic says a few simple steps can make the ride safer and more enjoyable for new and experienced cyclists alike.

Anton Sieger said biking to work is a great way to set a positive tone for the day.

Alonna Johnson

"Commuting by bike is a really nice way to start off your day."

"Personally, I find it puts me in a much better mood for the whole rest of the day."

Sieger said one of the most important things riders can do before heading out is check their tires.

"Probably the main thing would be to inflate your tires."

Cyclists should also take a few minutes to plan their route. Sieger said trolley tracks in downtown Milwaukee can pose a hazard.

"If you hit them at an angle, it is possible, especially if you have a skinnier tire for the tire to get stuck in them."

That risk of crashing makes a properly fitted helmet essential. Sieger said the fit matters as much as wearing one at all.

"You'll want one that comfortably fits on your head without being extremely loose so that if you did crash, you wouldn't want it to move out of place."

Several health departments in the Milwaukee area offer free helmet fittings and low-cost helmets for children, with most priced at $12. The following locations have verified they still offer fittings:



Greendale Health Department

West Allis Health Department

South Milwaukee/St. Francis Health Department

All 3 locations price their helmets at $12. Fittings are available by appointment — call ahead for more information.

Sieger said Bike to Work Day is a good opportunity for anyone curious about cycling to give it a try, but the benefits are available any day of the week.

"Even just like 10 or 20 minutes can get your blood pumping and just put a smile on your face."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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