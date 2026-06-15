MILWAUKEE — Reuben K. Harpole Jr. will lead Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade as grand marshal — an honor many say is decades in the making.

At 91 years old, Harpole has spent more than six decades helping shape Milwaukee through education, community development, youth mentorship, philanthropy, and the preservation of Black history.

Over the course of his career, he helped develop more than 25 community centers and programs, supported the growth of America's Black Holocaust Museum, helped establish initiatives including Homework First and Community Partnerships for Youth, and played a role in the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. Through his work with the Helen Bader Foundation, he also helped direct millions of dollars into Milwaukee neighborhoods and organizations.

Darrell Williams Reuben K. Harpole Jr.

For many, Harpole's legacy is measured not by buildings or programs, but by the lives he touched along the way.

Clayborn Benson of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society said Harpole's impact on Milwaukee is difficult to overstate.

"A very important person in our community. I mean, he was born here, and he's made Milwaukee his home, not just in terms of living here, but in terms of making a difference here," Benson said.

TMJ4 Clayborn Benson is 75, He is a longtime journalist, educator and historian. He says he owes it all to his father and adopted parents, who organically exposed him to storytelling and history at a very young age.

Benson said Harpole's influence reached every corner of the city.

Watch: Reuben Harpole Jr. named grand marshall of Milwaukee’s Juneteenth parade at 91-years-old

Reuben Harpole Jr. named grand marshall of Milwaukee’s Juneteenth parade

"I can't call a CEO and have a CEO return my call. Reuben Harpole can. He is just that significant and important," Benson said.

Daniel Bader, CEO and president of Bader Philanthropies, said Harpole has spent a lifetime looking for ways to help others.

"Every day Reuben wakes up thinking, 'How can I help somebody? How can I help somebody from the African American community?'" Bader said.

TMJ4 Reuben K. Harpole Jr.

Bader described Harpole as a connector — someone constantly bringing people, ideas, and opportunities together.

"I always think of him as the connector. He's the guy that's really good at connecting people, so he knows thousands and thousands of people, and he's always thinking about who can I connect with," Bader said.

TMJ4 Daniel Bader, CEO and president of Bader Philanthropies

"I don't think I've ever seen him give up. He just doesn't give up. He's always trying to figure out what can I do next," Bader added.

King Kamonzi, a mentee of Harpole, said his influence on Milwaukee is impossible to overstate.

"He's deserving that because Reuben Harpole has decades of community service to the city of Milwaukee. Reuben Harpole has decades of academic and cultural significance to the students and educational scene in Milwaukee. He's a pillar. You can't talk about Milwaukee without talking about Reuben Harpole. It's that simple," Kamonzi said.

TMJ4 King Kamonzi

Kamonzi said what set Harpole apart from others was his decision to stay and invest in the city that raised him.

"A lot of people, when they get whatever they get, they tend to leave Milwaukee. Not Reuben. He decided whatever he got in life, he'll bring it back and give back to where he was from," Kamonzi said.

Benson said Harpole's life's work can be summed up in a single idea.

"Showing people and teaching them and pointing them in the right directions to learn to be the best they possibly can," Benson said.

Benson also pointed to Harpole's role in shaping Milwaukee's physical landscape.

Reuben K. Harpole Jr. & wife Mildred Harpole Reuben K. Harpole Jr. & wife Mildred Harpole

"Every major city development came across his desk. Everyone. The redevelopment of 3rd Street, now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — Reuben Harpole had his fingers in it," Benson said.

Behind many of Harpole's accomplishments stood his late wife, Mildred Harpole, a trailblazer in her own right.

"Mildred Harpole was one of the first African American attorneys in Milwaukee. She was a very quiet person. She did a lot to help the community," Bader said.

Benson said the two were inseparable in their commitment to Milwaukee.

WISCONSIN BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY Reuben K. Harpole Jr. & wife Mildred Harpole

"You can't talk, you can't say Reuben without Mildred. She's a fireball, she's the energy, she is the light, she is the queen. You can't talk about Reuben without talking about Mildred," Benson said.

Together, the Harpoles helped open doors for generations of Milwaukee families through scholarships, education, community development, youth programs, and civic leadership.

One of those young people was Kamonzi.

"You could say he was like a father figure or uncle figure because they say it takes a village to raise a child. He was definitely one of those paternal figures in my life that helped shape me," Kamonzi said.

WISCONSIN BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY Reuben K. Harpole Jr. & wife Mildred Harpole

The lessons Harpole passed on, Kamonzi said, are ones he still carries today.

"Each of us has a God-given destiny and ability that was already inside of us. You just have to unlock it," Kamonzi said.

Kamonzi said that philosophy creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond any one person.

"If he instills that in me and I instill that in my son and my son instills that in his son, it continues a long chain of tradition," Kamonzi said.

Benson described the scale of the Harpoles' combined impact on Milwaukee.

"They have touched so many lives through their generosity, their love, their fraternities, their scholarships. The number is enormous. They just make a difference in every respect," Benson said.

WISCONISN BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY Reuben K. Harpole Jr. & wife Mildred Harpole

Kamonzi said Harpole's love for the community has always been unconditional.

"Reuben had unconditional love, and he gave that unconditional love — still giving that unconditional love — to the community of Milwaukee," Kamonzi said.

That belief in people is why many describe Harpole as the glue of the community. A Street was named in his honor on 2nd and North Avenue in Milwaukee.

"He's really been one of those people that's been the glue of the community. He's been known to be the mayor of the African American community. He's just been in the center of it all and keeping people together and keeping them moving forward," Bader said.

Now, after a lifetime of service, Harpole will lead Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade as grand marshal.

Ryan Jenkins

"He dedicated his life to building the city that we call Milwaukee today," Kamonzi said.

Bader said the honor is long overdue.

"Perfect. Oh wow, absolutely the perfect thing to do. He deserves it. He's earned it," Bader said.

Bader believes the best way to honor Harpole's legacy is to continue the work he spent decades doing.

"The best way to honor Reuben's legacy is to try to help somebody every day. That's what he does, and that's what we should all do," Bader said.

Kamonzi said Harpole's message to the next generation is one he has lived by throughout his life.

"Find your higher self, your inner self, your higher purpose in life... and then give that to others," Kamonzi said.

Benson said the honor is as much for Milwaukee as it is for Harpole himself.

"More than he needs it, we need to see him. The community needs to say thank you, Reuben Harpole, for your devotion to our city," Benson said.

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