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Rescue underway in Cudahy near Warnimont Park Golf Course

The Cudahy Fire Department was called to a rescue near the Warnimont Park Golf Course on early Friday morning.
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CUDAHY — A rescue is underway in Cudahy near the Warnimont Park Golf Course on Friday morning.

Ambulance

The Cudahy Fire Department was called to the scene at around 3 a.m.

TMJ4 is working on getting more details.

This is a developing story.

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