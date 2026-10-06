MILWAUKEE — A Sherman Park resident says a masked man has been repeatedly spotted walking naked through her neighborhood, leaving neighbors concerned and searching for answers.

Deidre Adams, who has lived near 41st Street and Auer Avenue for 35 years, said her surveillance camera captured a man wearing a mask and no clothes walking through an alley behind her home during the late-night hours over the weekend.

Watch the video and hear from neighbors who say this isn’t the first time they’ve seen the man

Repeated sightings of naked man frustrate Sherman Park residents

"I can't make sense of what's going on in this neighborhood," Adams said. "I've been living here for 35 years, so I don't know."

Adams said the first incident was captured Saturday night. The following night, her camera again recorded what appeared to be the same man, this time running through the area.

The videos have left neighbors puzzled, but some say their biggest concern is the potential impact on families who live nearby.

"It's dangerous, first of all, for himself and for others," Adams said. "We are homeowners; we have children in this neighborhood, we have elderly people that live in this neighborhood, and I just don't want it."

Neighbors told TMJ4 the weekend incidents were not the first sightings.

According to residents, another surveillance camera captured what appears to be the same man walking naked through the neighborhood around this time last year.

Adams said that history is what makes the situation especially troubling.

"That's the scary part," she said. "We don't want our kids to be subject to that."

While neighbors want the behavior to stop, some believe the man may need help.

"If there's any mental health going on, maybe somebody can get some help, some counseling, and to also put their clothes on by any chance, and to not do that again in this neighborhood," neighbor Hunter Adams said.

Adams said she plans to file a police report and hopes sharing the surveillance footage will help identify the man.

For now, neighbors say they simply want the sightings to end.

"If he sees this, put your pants on," neighbor Clarice Smoot said. "Yes, put your pants on."

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