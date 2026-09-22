Red Raiders soccer team off to undefeated start, ranked No. 1 in state

The Red Raiders soccer team is 8 games into the season without a loss and ranked No. 1 in the state.

Head coach Eric Dale has led the program for 15 years. He said the team's style of play is a big reason for the early success.

"We're pacey. We play a high-press style, and we get downhill very fast. We have very skilled players in the midfield. We're extremely fast on the wings. And we have finishers. And goalkeeping hasn't been much of a problem either. We very deep at goalkeeper as well."



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Senior midfielder Luke Gendrich leads the team with 12 goals and 6 assists. He credits the team's chemistry for the strong start.

"Yeah, I mean I think our chemistry in this team is just like other teams you know. Everybody is just working for each other. It just happens to be that I'm the one that gets to finish it. But I love these guys, and this team is great."

Senior defender Reda Fensin said the results are no surprise given the work the team put in before the season.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised; we put in the work over the summer. We spent countless hours in the 90° heat rain, and I've played with these guys some five six years. I can tell you that these guys have grit these guys want it."

What the team wants most is a state championship — something that has been out of reach in recent seasons. Senior goalkeeper Andrew Metzger said bringing home a title would mean everything to the program.

"That would be really big for our program and our team and just our school in general. We've been really close to getting it again the last couple years. But it would be really good to get it this year."

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