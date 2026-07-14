MILWAUKEE — Rainbow Summer kicks off Tuesday evening at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in downtown Milwaukee, bringing 6 days of free live music, family activities, food vendors, and interactive art to the heart of the city's theater district.

WATCH: Rainbow Summer returns to downtown Milwaukee

Rainbow Summer returns to downtown Milwaukee with free music, food, and interactive art

A brand new art installation called "Harmony" was unveiled at the Marcus Center as part of this year's festival. The 10-piece collection features interactive musical instruments that visitors can touch, hear, and play throughout the event.

Kidd O'Shea

Erica Green, Chief Operating Officer of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, said the exhibit was designed to make art accessible to everyone.

Kidd O'Shea

"Welcome to Harmony. This is a 10-piece collection of interactive musical instruments, really reflective of being here in the heart of the Milwaukee Theater District," Green said. "You'll find these 10 amazing pieces representing performing arts that the public can interact with in unique ways."

The instruments are people-powered, meaning visitors activate them through cranks and other hands-on interactions. Highlights include a giant guitar that doubles as a slide, a cello growing out of the riverwalk, a banjo, and a microphone.

Kidd O'Shea

"Here at Rainbow Summer, our goal is always to provide art that you can touch and feel, and this time you can also hear it," Green said. "So we have these different pieces that are again, people powered. You use these cranks, you interact with them in different ways, and you'll be able to uncover some musical treats along the way."

Michaela Beal

Green said the installation is also meant to draw attention to Milwaukee's public spaces and vibrant arts scene.

"I think sometimes our downtown environment becomes part of our day to day to the point where you don't always look around and notice what's around you," Green said. "So an art installation like this really brings attention to the amazing public spaces we have."

Live performances are scheduled on the Marcus Center stage throughout the week. Green encouraged anyone who cannot make it Tuesday to plan a visit later in the week.

"This event lasts for 6 days. So if tonight doesn't work for you or you're looking to beat the heat, there's plenty of options. Come all week long. Enjoy those performing artists, vendors, and of course interacting with harmonies," Green said.

Here is a schedule of events:

July 14: “Americana Night” featuring Goldpine.

July 15: “Soul Night” featuring The Soul Rebels.

July 16: “Feel Good Pop Night” featuring Boy Band Review.

July 17: “Latin Night” featuring Zonk Rolan and Nicole Nicolalde.

July 18: “Family Day and Night” featuring Milwaukee Ballet, Marcus Center’s “Broadway Bridges”, School of Rock Shorewood, Kid Boogie Down, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band. Family activities include bounce houses, Carcade games, and the Bubble Lady!

July 19: “America250 & Veterans Recognition” featuring Angela Walker, Anthony Hibbler, The LloydStevens Band

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